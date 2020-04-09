Everyone’s replaceable. Blake Lively joked about wanting to trade Ryan Reynolds in for his fit friend amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 32-year-old Gossip Girl alum shared an Instagram Story in support of her 43-year-old husband’s trainer on Thursday, April 8, who has been offering free sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic. As she gave the Deadpool star’s friend a hand, Lively joked that she wanted to trade the photo-sharing app for a dating app. “@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right,” she teased. “This thing isn’t working.”

The humorous Hollywood couple met while filming 2010’s Green Lantern and exchanged vows two years later. Lively and Reynolds share daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3, and welcomed another baby girl in 2019, but have yet to reveal her name. While the family continues to adjust to the new normal of life in quarantine with Lively’s mother, Elaine, the Proposal star teased that he’s resorted to drinking to keep himself calm.

“We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking,” Reynolds admitted during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at Home earlier this month.

The Shallows star and Reynolds are known for keeping their relationship light, so much so that the Canada native once even joked that theirs was a manufactured romance.

“Well, I actually, I’ve never met her. We actually only exist as a couple online,” he teased during an appearance on the Today show in December 2019. “It’s manufactured by the studio system, and it’s worked out pretty well for us, really. I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing!”

Though the pair has an undeniable sense of humor, they’ve been champions of causes close to their hearts during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. In March, Reynolds and Lively donated $1 million to support Feeding America and Food Banks Canada because “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole.”

Lively shared her own encouraging message to her followers after the pair made their generous donation, noting that now is the time to come together, even though people have to stay apart. “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video,” she wrote at the time. “Remember the love that can travel through all this.”