



No regrets? Ian Somerhalder revealed that he lost his virginity with an “older girl” at the young age of 13.

“[I was] 13. It was fun,” Somerhalder, 40, told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday, December 4, of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. “When you’re 13 and you’re a boy, you know, or a girl, but boys are pretty on it.”

The Vampire Diaries alum admitted that spying on his big brother, Robert, who his seven years his senior, engaged in the act helped the actor to prepare. Somerhalder said his sibling “taught me a lot” about having sex.

“He was quite a Casanova,” he said when recalling watching Robert. “He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time and what I did was, I went into the bottom corner of his window and I pinched the Venetian blinds. I pinched the blinds down so I’d have a clear view, and then when he’d have girls over, I’d go outside and I would watch and I learned a lot.”

The V Wars star continued, “We do what we had to do. This was the live-action organic version [of internet porn]. Now, kids are watching all this s–t on the internet and it’s destroying society.”

Somerhalder wed Nikki Reed in 2015 after they began a romantic relationship in 2014. They share 2-year-old daughter Bodhi.

He regarded being a father to his daughter as “scary” due to his life experiences from his teen years onward. “You look, like, at these little dudes [angrily],” he said on the 51-year-old Bravo star’s radio show.

“It’s so vastly unfair. All my friends who are guys who have sons are like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to get a date, you’re gonna do this. While all the dads with daughters are like, ‘I will kill these little bastards.’”

When Reed was expecting the couple’s first child, the Lost alum posted about his eagerness to embark on parenthood in a loving Instagram post in 2017. Sharing a pic of himself kissing the former Twilight star’s growing bump, he said that he could not “think of anything more exciting than this next chapter.”

“This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast,” he added.

Reed, 31, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively in April about how she and her spouse support each other while raising their daughter.

“I’ve always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian,” the BaYou With Love creator shared at the time. “We’re both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person’s dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it’s something that we practice.”