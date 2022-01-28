An unforgettable moment! Idina Menzel went back in time to reflect on some of her favorite roles through the years — and included one name that even she still doesn’t recognize.

“My name is Idina, but they call me …#notmyname,” Menzel, 50, captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, January 27, while participating in the viral “Not My Name” challenge. In the clip, the song “That’s Not My Name” played in the background as images of the the actress in character flashed on the screen.

The post started off with her time on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, her portrayal of Maureen in Rent and her role as Lea Michele‘s mom on Glee. The video continued with scenes of her as Nancy in Enchanted, Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, Vivian in Camila Cabello‘s rendition of Cinderella and Dinah in Uncut Gems.

The social media upload ended with a brief clip from her performer at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, which was introduced by John Travolta. Menzel captioned the moment “??????” as she poked fun at Travolta, 67, calling her Adele Dazeem before she began singing “Let It Go” from Frozen.

When the flub occurred, it instantly went viral. At the time, the Carrie actor issued an apology for his mistake.

“I’ve been beating myself up all day,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly in March 2014. “Then I thought … What would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!’ Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars [on] Sunday night!”

The singer, for her part, admitted that the experience “threw” her off before she took the stage.

“But then I just got back on track and reminded myself of where I was, and what a beautiful moment it was,” the Beaches actress explained to Billboard that same month, noting that Travolta reached out to her privately to apologize. “He was really gracious and sent this gorgeous email, and we’re buddies and it’s all cool. Please. I mean, I’ve only benefited from it!”

The New York native later referred to the snafu as “the best mistake” that ever happened to her, telling Redbook in November 2014, “Just having the kind of success where people might know my name — my real name! It took me a long time to stop chasing it and just embrace it.”

During the 2015 Academy Awards, Menzel joined in on the fun by referring to Travolta as “Glom Gazingo” when they presented the Oscar for Best Original Song together.