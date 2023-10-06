Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in the best way possible: Curled up on the couch watching hours’ worth of Abbott Elementary. (Goals.)

Hathaway, 40, recalled their cozy night in on the Thursday, October 5, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, explaining that their original plans got “rained out” due to the heavy storms in New York City, so they improvised — or rather, they “re-pajama-ed.”

“I had a moment where I was curled up on his chest, and we were watching, like, hour three of Abbott Elementary, where I was like, ‘I’m so happy. This is the right guy for me,’” she gushed of her husband, with whom she shares sons Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3.

The actress recalled the beginning of her love story with Shulman, 42, reminiscing about how they grew “closer” during a whirlwind week in 2008 when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

“It was one of the most exciting weeks of my life. It still is,” Hathaway shared, describing how she hopped on a plane to film a movie in Los Angeles after finishing her hosting duties at SNL. “And that’s when Adam and I got closer.”

Though Shulman and Hathaway met through mutual friends at the Palm Springs Film Festival in April 2008 — the Les Miserables star previously recalled to Harper’s Bazaar that she instantly knew “he was the love of my life” — she was also aware “that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time.”

Hathaway was still in a relationship with then-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri when she and Shulman crossed paths. Months later, Follieri pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of millions of dollars, ultimately serving prison time for his crimes. Hathaway and Shulman officially began dating in November 2008.

After getting engaged in 2011, the couple tied the knot on September 29, 2012.

“He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,” Hathaway told Elle in 2017. “I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

And while the excessive NYC rain may have put a damper on their 11th anniversary plans, Hathaway was happy to stay in. She revealed in 2012 that she preferred a “mellow” guy.

“Mellow doesn’t always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.