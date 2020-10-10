Unexpected BFFs! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have developed a close bond with Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster.

“Katherine has become a trusted friend to Meghan,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They weren’t exceptionally close as teenagers. Meghan was older. At a very vulnerable time leaving essentially the royal family, Katherine and David stepped in and were able to give them security and arranged for a lovely home for them to temporarily live in.”

The insider adds, “David isn’t a substitute dad for Harry, they are peers, and close friends. They are couples friends.”

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39 — who are the parents of 17-month-old son, Archie — joined the American Idol alum, 36, and Foster, 70, for a double date night in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, October 6. The foursome were spotted at Lucky’s Steakhouse enjoying a three-hour dinner, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The outing occurred two days before Us confirmed the Smash alum and Foster are expecting their first child together.

A source tells Us McPhee and Foster “chatted about purchasing a home in the area to raise their child close to Archie” during their night out.

McPhee revealed in January 2019 via Instagram that she and Meghan did musical theater together as children.

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” the “Over It” singer captioned a throwback photo of herself and Meghan in costumes. “She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT.”

The House Bunny star detailed her past relationship with Meghan during an interview with Access in May.

“She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, as did I,” McPhee recalled. “She went there for middle school and high school, and I went there for middle school. My sister was in her class. My sister was in middle school with her, and I was in middle school when she was in high school, so I did a couple shows with her. She was just always put together and great.”

McPhee reconnected with the Suits alum while she was in London starring in the musical Waitress on the West End. Foster and Harry also found they had an immediate connection.

“My husband has, like, a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” the actress said. “They’re so cute. They’re like father and son. We just stay in touch with them.”

McPhee and the music producer later helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a house in Canada to rent in December 2019, just one month before announcing they were stepping down from their senior royal duties. In June, Harry and Meghan purchased a $14.65 million Mediterranean-style mansion in Montecito.