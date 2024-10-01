After their wedding in Sardinia, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have popped over to the City of Lights.

“They’re staying in Paris for the first part of the honeymoon,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that a friend and wedding guest “arranged” the accommodations for them.

During their romantic getaway, Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, will also spend time with their Los Angeles friends in town.

“They are hoping to see some fashion shows while they are there,” the insider adds about the ongoing Paris Fashion Week — which will include a fashion presentation by the designer Coperini at Disneyland Paris. “Rebel loves Disneyland [Paris].”

Us confirmed on Saturday, September 28, that Wilson and Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia. The pair took their romance public in 2022 after quietly dating for months prior. Before announcing her relationship with Agruma, Wilson hinted there was someone special in her life.

“I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up,” she revealed on an episode of the “U Up?” podcast in May 2022. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

Wilson, who came out as queer in 2022, said her approach to dating shifted. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she added.

After being outspoken about wanting to be a mother, Wilson revealed that she had welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Agruma later offered a rare update into how the duo adjusted to being a family of three.

“It was shocking at the beginning and hard [when we first started dating] because I’m not used to so much attention,” she shared on The Morning Show in late 2022. “[It was] a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private.”

The fashion designer gushed about how motherhood shifted their dynamic. “You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself. Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her,” she continued. “You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”