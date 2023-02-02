Deep love! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva tied the knot in April 2018 — and their romantic connection has only grown richer since.

“Richard and Alejandra have a very intellectual and spiritual relationship. [They’re both Buddhists] and they’ve bonded over their shared sense of spirituality and strong belief in karma,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider continued: “They’re very happy in their beautiful home and love their family time, but they also enjoy traveling and experiencing new culture together. They’re big on reading, exercising together and meditation. Richard says he and Alejandra just click in a way he’s never experienced with anyone else, and that’s not to put any of his exes down.”

The source added that Gere, 73, and Silva, 39, think the world of each other. “He adores Alejandra and is so proud of her work with good causes. She in turn is head over heels in love with Richard and says he treats her like a princess,” the insider shared.

The lovebirds have previously gushed about how happy they’ve made each other.

“I’m the happiest man in the universe,” the American Gigolo actor told Hello! In March 2019. “How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!”

He continued: “Alejandra meditates, she’s a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel … and she’s also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel. … You can’t get any better than that.”

The publicist, for her part, told the outlet of her husband: “He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met.”

Silva — who converted to Buddhism after meeting Gere — also addressed the couple’s age gap.

“In this life it had to be like this,” she explained. “He has promised me at least 20 good years! I have to confess that he has much more energy than me; he’s much more active. I find it hard to keep up with him. He’s not human!”

The lovebirds welcomed son Alexander in February 2019 and a second son, whose name has not been publicly released, in April 2020. Both Gere and Silva have children from previous relationships as well; the Runaway Bride star shares son Homer, 22, with ex-wife Carey Lowell while the Spain native is mom to son Albert, 10, with ex-husband Govind Friedland. Gere was also previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

Silva frequently shares glimpses via social media of her life with the Pretty Woman star and their sons.

“Merry Christmas 🎄 from our family to yours. Love to all ♥️,” she captioned a December 2022 Instagram photo of her standing on a dock overlooking water with her boys.

In addition to raising children with Gere, the political activist also supports her husband’s career. In January, she accompanied him on the red carpet for the premiere of his film Maybe I Do. Silva wore a sleeveless red jumpsuit for the occasion while the Golden Globe winner donned a black suit jacket over a navy collared shirt.

For more on Gere and Silva, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.