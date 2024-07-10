New details of Sasha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s divorce timeline are coming to light.

Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, submitted a divorce application in England in September 2023, an officer for the court confirms to Us Weekly. The exes used the online divorce portal for England and Wales, which is the central portal used by those seeking to legally end a marriage in the U.K.

The officer for the court also notes that Cohen and Fisher filed joint paperwork three months after the initial filing to declare that their marriage had broken down irretrievably.

The pair’s case is still ongoing and inching closer to conclusion, with the former couple applying for a conditional order, which in the UK precedes a final order.

Related: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Relationship Timeline Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen‘s chance meeting at a 2002 event in Australia led to a nearly 14-year-long marriage. “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know,” Cohen told The New York Times in October 2020 of meeting Fisher. Two years after sparking romance rumors, […]

According to the officer for the court, once the court signs off on the conditional order, Cohen and Fisher have to wait six weeks before applying for final order.

Us Weekly has reached out to Cohen and Fisher for comment.

Cohen and Fisher announced their separation in April after 14 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” read a joint Instagram statement shared by the duo. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

Fisher and Cohen, who wed in 2010, share three children.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the statement concluded.

The news of Cohen and Fisher’s split made headlines after Rebel Wilson accused the actor of misconduct in her memoir, Rebel Rising, earlier this year. Cohen has denied Wilson’s accusations. However, an insider exclusively told Us at the time that Wilson’s allegations had “nothing to do” with Cohen and Fisher’s breakup.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” a source revealed in April. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

Related: All the Signs Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Were Headed for Divorce Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen‘s divorce came as a shock — but the pair did subtly hint at the decision in the months leading up to the news. Fisher, 48, and Cohen, 52, took to Instagram Story on Friday, April 5, to announce their split. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, […]

After news broke of their breakup, multiple sources told Us that Fisher and Cohen were “at odds,” bitterly fighting over their respective professional commitments and family responsibilities.

Neither Cohen nor Fisher have publicly addressed what led to their separation. An additional insider recalled seeing the duo having a “heated argument” in Hollywood over their conflicting filming schedules, promotional tours and childcare demands.

One month later, Fisher took to social media to thank her followers for their “kindness and support” while she navigated this new transitional period in her life.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson