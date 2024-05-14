Isla Fisher is feeling grateful for her support system following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen.

“That you for all your kindness and support,” Fisher, 48, wrote alongside a picture of her smiling via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 14.

Fisher sat outside in front of a table and smiled for the camera. She was enjoying a glass of wine, which was sitting on the table alongside an empty dinner plate.

The message comes nearly one month after she and Cohen, 52, announced their decision to separate after 14 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” Cohen and Fisher wrote in a joint Instagram Story statement in April, alongside a throwback pic of the pair wearing tennis outfits. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The exes, who share three children, added that they “forever share” their “devotion and love” for their family.

After the estranged couple announced their split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cohen’s drama with Rebel Wilson didn’t factor into the breakup. (Wilson, 44, accused Cohen of misconduct on the set of 2016’s The Brothers Grimsby in her memoir, Rebel Rising. Cohen has denied the allegations.)

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” the insider explained. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

A second source shared that Fisher and Cohen’s relationship was rocky before they separated. The pair found themselves “at odds” as they fought over their respective professional commitments and family responsibilities, according to the insider.

Fisher and Cohen, who tied the knot in 2010, initially sparked breakup rumors in March after the actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party solo. However, the twosome famously kept their relationship low-key and out of the spotlight.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” Fisher said in a November 2022 interview with Australian Women’s Weekly. “I just think it’s nice to keep some things for yourself.”