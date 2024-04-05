Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s divorce has “nothing to do” with Rebel Wilson’s recent memoir allegations, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” an insider close to the estranged couple tells Us. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, who share three children, confirmed their separation on Friday, April 5.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote in a joint Instagram Story statement, alongside a throwback pic of the pair wearing tennis outfits. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

They added, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The breakup announcement comes shortly after Wilson, 44, called out Cohen’s alleged behavior in her Rebel Rising memoir, branding him a “massive asshole.”

The Pitch Perfect actress worked with Cohen on his 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby, playing his love interest. After the shoot, she accused him of misconduct when she was uncomfortable. (Wilson name-dropped Cohen ahead of the book’s Tuesday, April 2, release in response to the actor threatening to stall publication.)

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha,’” Wilson wrote in the book. “OK, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’”

Cohen has denied Wilson’s accusations.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a rep for Cohen told Us Weekly last month.

Fisher, meanwhile, has not publicly addressed the claims.

The international release dates of Rebel Rising have since been halted following a legal battle between Cohen and Wilson’s publishers.