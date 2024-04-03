Rebel Wilson fans in Australia will need to wait a little longer to purchase the actress’ book, Rebel Rising, which Harper Collins Australia says has been delayed indefinitely.

The Australian star’s much-anticipated tell-all memoir was due to release in her home country on Wednesday, April 3, but has been pulled from physical and virtual shelves. Fans who preordered Rebel Rising were given refunds and their orders were canceled.

The book’s publisher, Harper Collins Australia, told Yahoo Lifestyle, “Publication of Rebel Rising has been delayed but we have no further comment.”

Rebel Rising remains on sale in the United States, but it appears to have also been pulled in the U.K. and New Zealand, according to Yahoo.

The memoir has made plenty of headlines in the days leading up to its release, with excerpts detailing when Wilson, 44, lost her virginity, her junk food habit and the time Channing Tatum touched her boobs.

But no section has drawn more attention than Wilson’s recounting of working with Sacha Baron Cohen, which she says was so upsetting that it led to her developing an eating disorder.

Wilson and Baron Cohen, 52, worked together on the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby. Wilson alleges that the actor sexually harassed her on set, including asking her to take her clothes off despite her “no nudity” rule. Wilson also alleged Baron Cohen asked her to “stick her finger up his ass because he thought it would make a funny scene in the film” and claimed “it felt like [he] had sexually harassed me.”

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha,’” she added in the memoir.

Baron Cohen has since denied the allegations. A rep for the actor told Us Weekly in a statement, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Meanwhile, multiple fans reported receiving explanations from local sellers that Rebel Rising was pulled due to its content.

One fan wrote via Facebook, “I’m in Australia and can’t get a copy. Just went to my local book store and they said it has been recalled to be possibly re-printed and have parts redacted!”

Another added, “I tried in [New Zealand] but was told it had been pulled for legal reasons (Whitcolls NZ).”

Amazon Australia’s website tells visitors, “We don’t know when or if [Rebel Rising] will be back in stock.”