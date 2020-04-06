Opposites attract! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are adjusting to their new normal of social isolation in very different ways.

The power couple called into the newly relaunched Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday, April 6, to discuss how their family has been settling into their self-quarantine lifestyles and revealed that they have pretty different feelings about staying indoors all day.

“John would love to be busier. He’s still scheduling himself for so many different things,” the Cravings cookbook author, 34, explained. The Voice coach, 41, chimed in to add that even though he’s trying to keep himself occupied with his usual work, his meetings are all safely taking place over video calls.

While Legend is dreaming of the days when he had a packed calendar, social distancing has given Teigen a whole new outlook. “It’s weird how much more energy I have now,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost joked. “I feel like a Real Housewife now because I spent three hours on my makeup and then I did nothing to my hair. But I’m just pretending it’s casual … I think all you can do in this kind of situation, with everything happening, is try to make other people happy and try to enjoy yourself.”

Though the doting parents are doing their best to keep their 3-year-old daughter Luna and 22-month-old son Miles entertained, the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak is not lost on them. Teigen and Legend have both used their platforms to advocate for staying home amid the pandemic and participated in an online concert series to raise money for the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund in partnership with Global Citizen in March.

“It became very real,” Teigen admitted on Monday. “It’s fun to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented, and it’s unreal … If we can emerge from this just having this newfound love and respect for our fellow human, that would be such a beautiful, wonderful thing.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.