For celebrities, highlighting your wedding in well-known fashion bible Vogue can be a huge honor — but is it a premonition for a prospective divorce?

Editors at Air Mail conducted a thorough research experiment on the topic, in which they sought to probe that there is a “curse” for celebrity couples announcing their big days in the magazine.

“It’s a very interesting phenomenon, which two of our associate editors are calling, ‘The curse of the Vogue wedding,’” Air Mail podcast host Ashley Baker said on the Saturday, September 7, episode. “It seems that some of these marriages are doomed to failure and we’re trying to figure out why.”

As Air Mail’s own Paulina Prosnitz points out, many of these stars hosted “extravagant” weddings, only to publicly break up within a few years.

“We found 30 since 2015 and this is just sort of a cursory [search], so I’m sure there are more,” Prosnitz said. “There are around 50 weddings covered every year. So, in 2022 there were five separations and divorces.”

Air Mail specifically cited the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who announced their respective splits in 2024 and 2023.

“A lot of feedback we got from our research was that celebrities always get divorced, so it’s maybe just the Vogue curse,” fellow reporter Carolina de Armas chimed in on the podcast. “Vogue Weddings also covers socialites and, just, well-known couples overall. A few of those big names also [split.]”

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, eloped in July 2022, hosting a grandiose second ceremony one month later at the groom’s Georgia estate. They offered Vogue exclusive access and photos inside the August 2022 affair.

Of course, their marriage famously fizzled two years later with Lopez filing for divorce on the exact date of their second wedding.

“It was more and more apparent they weren’t a good match,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people.”

Grande, 31, also gave Vogue access to her and Gomez’s May 2021 nuptials. Their marriage also only lasted a couple years.

According to Air Mail’s extensive research, most of these celebrity unions lasted just under four years.

Of course, Vogue itself is not to blame for these marriages falling apart and also has featured plenty of couples who are still together, including Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, and Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts, among others.