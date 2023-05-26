Cancel OK
Still into you! Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez’s relationship flame is still burning red hot two years into their marriage.

“They still feel like they’re in the honeymoon phase,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The “7 Rings” songstress, 29, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, have a low-key dynamic that is a big part of their happiness, per the insider.

Ariana Grande Offers Rare Glimpse at Her Marriage to Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Many of Ariana’s past relationships have been in the spotlight, but she’s so grateful she’s married to someone who doesn’t care about that stuff,” the source tells Us. “It’s really refreshing.”

The young professional was first romantically linked to Grande in February 2020 after he assisted her in buying a new property. “Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help,” an insider exclusively told Us in August 2020. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Us confirmed in December 2020 that Gomez popped the question after a whirlwind few months. “Ariana is beyond excited,” a source told Us at the time. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The former Nickelodeon actress hinted at the engagement via social media that month, sharing a photo of her diamond ring. “Forever n then some,” she captioned a series of snaps cuddling with her man.

A separate source exclusively told Us in April 2021 that the couple wanted a “very small and intimate affair” when they exchanged vows.

The following month, the Wicked star wed the California native in front of less than 20 close friends and family members. “The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the “Bang Bang” singer confirmed to Us in May 2021. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The newlyweds jetted off to the Netherlands in July 2021 to celebrate their honeymoon. The Scream Queens alum shared a carousel of photos from the getaway via Instagram, including a snap of the pair posing inside a pair of giant wooden shoes.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder has since kept her relationship somewhat under wraps. However, she toasted to two years of marriage on May 15 by sharing a rare glimpse at her home life with Gomez via her Instagram Story. “2 (3.5 together!!!),” Grande captioned a throwback photo from their 2021 nuptials to mark the milestone. “I love him so.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Grande and Gomez’s love story, and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.

