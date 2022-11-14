A shady message or just the victim of the crop? Ivanka Trump was caught cutting out brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, from a picture of Tiffany Trump’s wedding over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 13, the 41-year-old former senior advisor to dad Donald Trump posted a series of photos from Tiffany’s nuptials to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Florida via Instagram. One of the snaps included the female members of the family — Ivanka, Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, stepmother Melania Trump, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump — with the bride. The original version of the pic with Guilfoyle later surfaced on social media.

“Lol Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany’s wedding photos,” one user tweeted.

Another person joked about Guilfoyle wearing black while the rest of the family was in light colors, writing, “In fairness to her, Kimberly is terribly dressed.”

“Apparently Kimberly didn’t get the Elsa/Frozen theme memo… so, Ivanka had to let her go… 👀🥶,” a third person wrote.

While Ivanka hasn’t publicly addressed the commentary, she did post the full version of the pic via Instagram Stories hours after the social media chatter, adding three smiling face with hearts emojis. In her original caption, she gushed about Tiffany’s nuptials.

“When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten,” she wrote. “Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world! 💙💙💙”

Guilfoyle, for her part, reposted fiancé Donald Jr.’s pics from the wedding. The twosome have been linked since spring 2018 following his separation from wife Vanessa Trump. (Donald Jr. and Vanessa, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share five kids: Kai, 15, Donald, 13, Tristan, 11, Spencer, 10, and Chloe, 8.)

“Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany’s wedding yesterday,” he captioned the family pics. “The little one[s] were all in it and were perfect … not that there was ever any doubt.”

Guilfoyle subsequently shared the full version of the photo of the Trump women via Stories.