“When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious eyes I was smitten,” Ivanka, 41, wrote via Instagram the following day.
The former model added, “Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!”
The bride, 29, commented on the post, “I love you.”
Ivanka attended the wedding in a blue gown with husband Jared Kushner, who she married in 2009, and their three children: Joseph, 13, Arabella, 11, and Theodore, 6.
Tiffany tied the know with Boulos, 25, at her father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after initially announcing their engagement in January 2021. Former president Donald J. Trump walked her down the aisle through massive, pastel-colored flower arches, and she included her nieces and nephews in the ceremony as well.
The youngest members of the family were part of the bridal party, all wearing coordinating light blue outfits. “Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany’s wedding yesterday,” Donald Trump Jr.captioned several snaps from the soiree. “The little one were all in it and were perfect… not that there was ever any doubt. 😉”
“You’ll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day,” Maples captioned snaps from the Friday, November 11, rehearsal dinner, where she reunited with her ex-husband. The bride’s parents were photographed smiling alongside Melania Trump, who married Donald in 2005, at the Friday night event.
Scroll down for photos of the Trump family at Tiffany’s wedding:
A family celebration. Tiffany Trumpmarried Michael Bouloswhile surrounded by her siblings on Saturday, November 12, including Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.
Scroll down for photos of the Trump family at Tiffany's wedding:
Credit: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram
Ivanka's Family
The former fashion designer posted family snap.
Credit: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram
Tiffany and Arabella
The bride posed with her niece on the big day.
Credit: MEGA
Feeling Blue
Ivanka and many family members wore blue to Tiffany's wedding.
Credit: Courtesy of Donald Trump Jr./Instagram
Don Jr.'s Family
The father of five jokingly called his kids "the Smurfs" at his sister's nuptials.
Credit: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram
Ivanka and Jared
The two posed for a photo with the American flag in the background.
Credit: Courtesy of Lara Trump/Instagram
Eric and Lara
The pair attended Tiffany's wedding with their children.
Credit: Courtesy of Donald Trump Jr./Instagram
Flower Girl
Tiffany's nieces wore blue dresses with pink flower crowns as they walked down the aisle.
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Trump/Instagram
Eric's Little Ones
He posed with son Eric Jr. and daughter Carolina.
Credit: Courtesy of Nathalie Hanein Boulos/Instagram
Tiffany's 2nd Dress
Though she walked down the aisle in a bejeweled, long-sleeved wedding gown, she hit the dance floor in a strapless frock.
Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram
Don and Kimberly
"Love is in the air," the California native captioned the snap via Instagram.