A family celebration. Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos while surrounded by her siblings on Saturday, November 12, including Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

“When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious eyes I was smitten,” Ivanka, 41, wrote via Instagram the following day.

The former model added, “Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!”

The bride, 29, commented on the post, “I love you.”

Ivanka attended the wedding in a blue gown with husband Jared Kushner, who she married in 2009, and their three children: Joseph, 13, Arabella, 11, and Theodore, 6.

Tiffany tied the know with Boulos, 25, at her father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after initially announcing their engagement in January 2021. Former president Donald J. Trump walked her down the aisle through massive, pastel-colored flower arches, and she included her nieces and nephews in the ceremony as well.

The youngest members of the family were part of the bridal party, all wearing coordinating light blue outfits. “Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany’s wedding yesterday,” Donald Trump Jr. captioned several snaps from the soiree. “The little one were all in it and were perfect… not that there was ever any doubt. 😉”

Don was with his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as well as his five children — daughter Kai, 15, son Donald, 13, son Tristan, 11, son Spencer, 10, and daughter Chloe, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Also in attendance was Eric, who shared snaps from the nuptials with his own kids. He and wife Lara, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, brought son Eric Jr., 5, and Carolina, 3.

Tiffany is the only child of Marla Maples and the former Apprentice host, who were married from 1993 to 1999. (Ivanka, Don and Eric were the children of the late Ivana Trump, who died earlier this year.)

“You’ll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day,” Maples captioned snaps from the Friday, November 11, rehearsal dinner, where she reunited with her ex-husband. The bride’s parents were photographed smiling alongside Melania Trump, who married Donald in 2005, at the Friday night event.

