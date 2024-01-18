Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Split Again

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called it quits again, Us Weekly can confirm.

The pair were first spotted together in December 2021, one month after Elordi’s split from Kaia Gerber. The following May, Us confirmed that Elordi, 26, and Giannulli, 24, were dating.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source told Us at the time, referring to Elordi’s romance with Gerber, 22, and Giannulli’s August 2021 split from Jackson Guthy. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

Elordi and Giannulli parted ways in August 2022, with a source telling Us at the time that Elordi was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment” although he and Giannulli “enjoyed spending time together.”

The breakup didn’t last long, though. The twosome were seen walking around Los Angeles together in September 2022, and their public outings continued over the next several months.

As reconciliation rumors swirled, a source told Us in June 2023 that Elordi and Giannulli were getting along great.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” the insider shared. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

After spending time apart, Elordi and Giannulli “wanted to see if their connection was still there,” the source continued. “They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together.”

Elordi and Giannulli have never publicly commented on their relationship. During a November 2023 interview with GQ, Elordi shut down any questions about his dating life. “But I appreciate you giving me the space,” the Saltburn star told the outlet.

Despite keeping his romance with Giannulli under wraps, Elordi previously went Instagram official with Gerber in November 2020. Gerber posted a series of photos of the duo dressed as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween, including a snap of them kissing.

The photo shoot came three years before Elordi portrayed Elvis in the 2023 film Priscilla. Gerber later moved on with boyfriend Austin Butler, who has also portrayed the King of Rock and Roll on screen. In 2023, Butler, 32, won a Golden Globe for his titular role in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis.

Although their relationship didn’t last, Gerber opened up about feeling secure with Elordi during a May 2021 interview with Vogue.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” the model said at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”