Jaime King has filed an emergency request to end her child support payments to ex-husband Kyle Newman.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, April 15, King, 44, claimed she “lacks the ability to pay the support.” (King and Newman, 48, share sons James, 10, and Theo, 8.)

She is also asking to end the couple’s previous spousal support agreement that the exes filed in April 2022.

In the documents, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 11, the Hart of Dixie alum cited numerous examples of Newman’s success as a filmmaker, game designer and more.

She also included social media posts from his May 2023 wedding to musician Cyn (whose real name is Cynthia Nabozny), in which the singer was visibly pregnant with their second baby, daughter Beatrix, whom they welcomed in August last year. The couple welcomed their first child, son Etienne, in February 2021.

A source previously told Us that King was surprised that her ex was expecting a child with Cyn, 30, and that she was “completely unaware of the pregnancy” while the pair were sharing custody of their sons at the time.

“It was a big shock for her,” the insider said.

King and Newman tied the knot at Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles in 2007. The pair were married for nearly 13 years before King filed for divorce in May 2020, Us confirmed at the time.

In addition to the divorce paperwork, the actress also submitted a request for a temporary restraining order which was granted and barred Newman from coming within 100 yards of her. King withdrew her request the following month.

Five months into the proceedings, Newman filed for initial custody of their children. King subsequently claimed in court docs obtained by Us that her ex-husband had been aggressive and emotionally manipulative, which he ultimately denied.

More than three years after King’s initial filing, the pair finally settled their divorce in September 2023.

“It was an emotional day at the courthouse yesterday, as Jaime and Kyle sat down in a room and hammered out the details of their settlement, putting their two children first,” Newman’s lawyer, Garry M. Gekht, said in a statement to Us. “It was truly touching to see them get along again after years of acrimony — Jaime even joined Kyle to get coffee across the street from the courthouse as I was writing up the settlement agreement.”