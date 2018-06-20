Celebs were out and about this week, from Mick Jagger and James Bay performing a duet together, to Kevin Connolly relaxing in Puerto Rico, to Kelly Ripa trying on new frames. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jaime King wore Max Mara to attend the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp, 2018 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future Award Recipient at Chateau Marmont.

— Liam Cunningham traveled to South Sudan with World Vision to meet displaced children and families for World Refugee Day.

— Marcus Scribner stopped by the Ubisoft booth during E3 2018 in L.A..

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Jermaine Dupri celebrated his induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and 25 Years of So So Def at Goldbar in NYC.

— Nancy Wilson performed a rendition of the Heart classic “Barracuda” at Lucky Strike Live Hollywood’s Soundcheck Live on Saturday in L.A.

— Connolly dined at aMare restaurant at the newly opened Serafina Beach Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

— Terry Crews and Panera Bread Delivery surprised hundreds of campers at the Firefly Music Festival with tent-to-tent deliveries of bacon mac and cheese to celebrate the launch of Panera Delivery nationwide.

— Meek Mill partied with a large group of friends at TAO Downtown in NYC.

— Jagger invited Bay to perform a duet of “Beast of Burden” at Twickenham Stadium.

— Bria Vinaite laughed over dinner at Legasea at Moxy Times Square.

— Doug, the “Good Energy Dog,” worked hard or hardly worked at Premier Nutrition Corp.’s offices on Take your Dog to Work Day.

— Bob the Drag Queen opened his World of Wonder Drag Box in Brooklyn.

— Famke Jansen attended the Up2Us Sports gala where Michelob ULTRA presented the annual “Coach of the Year” award in NYC.

— Zoey Deutch hit up the afterparty for The Cinema Society’s premiere of MarVista Entertainment’s The Year of Spectacular Men at Legacy Records.

— RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé took selfies with fans at INDISTRY Media’s “Artists Pride” event at Virgin Hotels in Chicago.

— Kimora Lee Simmons partnered with The Unmentionables for World Refugee Day.

— Dennis Rodman stopped by TAO Group’s LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

— Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Megan Ryte performed at the Stoli Vodka “Loud and Clear” campaign launch at Marquee Club in NYC.

— Caitlyn Jenner took center stage at the celebrity and family filled Concours d’Elegance Father’s Day Car Show in Beverly Hills.

—The 46th AFI Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney will air on TNT next Thursday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by an encore at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

— Delilah Belle Hamlin attended the opening for the new 7 For All Mankind store yesterday at Westfield Century City Mall.

Justin Timberlake, Kylie Jenner, Gisele Bundchen and More Celebrities Celebrate Father’s Day 2018

— X Ambassadors celebrated the launch of Project: Aloft Star 2018 with Aloft Hotels and Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB), the brand strategy division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment in NYC.

— Ripa and her stylist Faith Cromas hung out in her dressing room after a taping of Live With Ryan and Kelly while trying on funky new glasses from Peepers.

— Ian Ziering, his wife Erin and their two daughters enjoyed a weeklong cruise vacation with Princess Cruises to Alaska. Aboard Ruby Princess, Ian and family enjoyed dinners at the ship’s specialty restaurants, relaxed at Lotus Spa and watched the magnificent glaciers from their balcony.

— Naomi Watts celebrated the RH, Restoration Hardware unveiling of RH Nashville.

— Miley Cyrus celebrated a friend’s birthday at Doheny Room with her girlfriends.

— Jamie Foxx enjoyed lunch at Katsuya L.A. Live.

— Alex Rodriguez paired Jay-Z’s D’USSE Cognac with a steak during dinner at Del Frisco’s Steakhouse in NYC’s Midtown.

— Brittany Snow showed off her most authentic self by posting a makeup-free selfie for Elaine Daneshrad’s (@iamfashionlaine) #WokeUpThisWayChallenge that encouraged people to embrace their true selves and to donate to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

— Dorinda Medley struck a pose at gay dating app Chappy’s New York Pride dance party for #chappypride.

— Tyga hung out at Apex Social Club in Las Vegas.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Alfonso Ribeiro checked into the luxury Baglioni Hotel Regina in Rome.

— Andy Cohen celebrated Father’s Day early by creating his own Alexa Skill Blueprint to quiz his dad, Lou and shared his trivia skills with his Instagram followers, so that they can all play it on their own Alexa devices too.

— Jerry Ferrara watched the U.S. Open from the American Express Card Member Club at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in The Hamptons.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!