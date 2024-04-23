Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Christina Applegate are getting real about how their respective health issues have forced them to wear diapers — but only when needed.

“It’s something you got to wear because your body is malfunctioning,” Sigler, 42, shared on the “MeSsy” podcast which she hosts alongside Applegate, 52. “Your body’s not feeling good. You’re having an MS flare. Your kid grabbed your bladder on its way out of your vagina. … Whatever the reason why, you’re having to throw on this adult diaper. There’s nothing enjoyable about it.”

The conversation surrounding adult diapers came up because Applegate shared that she had been diagnosed with sapovirus — which causes acute gastroenteritis — and “woke up at three o’clock in the morning in a pool of s—t” because of the illness. (The podcast notes revealed that “parts of this episode were recorded in 2023.”)

“Adult diapers are a blush pink. Well, usually, and they usually have some sort of bow or floral design along the pelvic area,” Sigler explained to listeners. “Putting on an adult diaper, you’re not going to feel sexy. You’re never going to slip one on and be like, ‘I’m ready for my day.’”

Sigler said she’s “f—king pissed off” when she has to “put that s–t on.” She continued: “You got to find something that maybe you don’t see [the diaper] in what you’re wearing. It’s like all the things.”

The actress explained that she and Applegate want to propose a change to adult diapers.

“I think it would be very nice if you could give me an adult diaper that fully supported my mood when I looked at it, which would be something along the lines of the words, ‘f–k me,’ across my pelvis,” Sigler said, noting that “f—k it” would also be an appropriate saying.

“No one wants to fuck you when you’re in a diaper,” Applegate interjected.

The women joked that they should “call Kim [Kardashian]” to see if she can do anything “like what Skims is doing with their snaps” to redesign adult diapers.

“It’s so liberating, honestly, to have a conversation with you about this because this is something you do by yourself. It feels terrible when you’re doing it, and you’re mad, you’re sad, you’re depressed all the while,” Sigler explained. “I’ve done this hundreds of times in my MS journey through the years of when I’ve experienced a flare, when I was sick or whatever it was. It just sucks, and you don’t know how to talk about it with anybody.”

Sigler was diagnosed with MS in her 20s, while she was playing Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos. She and Applegate — who went public with her MS diagnosis in 2021 — launched the “MeSsy” podcast in March.

“I’ve been playing a character called Christina for 40 years, who I wanted everybody to think I was because it’s easier,” Applegate said on Good Morning America, explaining why they created the podcast. “But this is kind of my coming-out party.”