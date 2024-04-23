Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jimmy Kimmel’s Sidekick Guillermo Models Skims for Kim Kardashian: ‘Everything Is Very Tight’ 

By
Promo Jimmy Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo Models Skims for Kim Kardashian
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Kim Kardashian has found her newest Skims model. 

While discussing her shapewear offerings on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez walked on stage in the brand’s Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit. 

“I love it! You look amazing!” Kardashian, 43, squealed as Guillermo twirled in the one-piece, which offers “mid-level compression and support.” 

Guillermo gushed that the garment felt “good” and that “everything is very tight.” 

When asked by Kimmel, 56, if Kardashian needed to make any adjustments considering she’s gearing up to release mens shapewear, Guillermo said, “No.” 

“I would wear it if it makes me look good. I would wear anything,” Guillermo added, giving the audience a look at the bodysuit from the front and back. 

Kimmel then suggested that Kardashian hire Guillermo as a model, and she agreed. 

“You want to be our Fit Model for men? I would love that. I’m not joking,” Kardashian said, prompting cheers from the audience. 

Khloe Kardashian Puts Her Curves Display Skintight Skims

Related: Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

Elsewhere during the episode, Kardashian opened up about a different and more controversial Skims item: The Nipple Push-Up Bra.  

Jimmy Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo Models Skims for Kim Kardashian 3
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

She revealed the creation, which features built-in nipples, in October 2023 with the goal of providing a “perky braless look.” 

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Kardashian told Kimmel, however, that she now feels the product — which is modeled after her own breasts — is a bit too over the top.

Style File: This Week in Looks

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

“I would, like, wear this. I showed up to a meeting once, and I was so insecure [in it] that I was covering the bra with my hair just to now show [the nipple],” Kardashian told Kimmel. “I think we’re going to make one with a half nip — like not as hard.” 

Kimmel hilariously suggested, “Like a warm weather nipple?” to which Kardashian said, “Yes!” 

In this article

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70: Cher, Sarah Gilbert and More Stars React

Jimmy Kimmel
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!