Kim Kardashian has found her newest Skims model.

While discussing her shapewear offerings on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez walked on stage in the brand’s Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit.

“I love it! You look amazing!” Kardashian, 43, squealed as Guillermo twirled in the one-piece, which offers “mid-level compression and support.”

Guillermo gushed that the garment felt “good” and that “everything is very tight.”

When asked by Kimmel, 56, if Kardashian needed to make any adjustments considering she’s gearing up to release mens shapewear, Guillermo said, “No.”

“I would wear it if it makes me look good. I would wear anything,” Guillermo added, giving the audience a look at the bodysuit from the front and back.

Kimmel then suggested that Kardashian hire Guillermo as a model, and she agreed.

“You want to be our Fit Model for men? I would love that. I’m not joking,” Kardashian said, prompting cheers from the audience.

Elsewhere during the episode, Kardashian opened up about a different and more controversial Skims item: The Nipple Push-Up Bra.

She revealed the creation, which features built-in nipples, in October 2023 with the goal of providing a “perky braless look.”

Kardashian told Kimmel, however, that she now feels the product — which is modeled after her own breasts — is a bit too over the top.

“I would, like, wear this. I showed up to a meeting once, and I was so insecure [in it] that I was covering the bra with my hair just to now show [the nipple],” Kardashian told Kimmel. “I think we’re going to make one with a half nip — like not as hard.”

Kimmel hilariously suggested, “Like a warm weather nipple?” to which Kardashian said, “Yes!”