Celebrity News

Jana Duggar Marries Fiance Stephen Wissmann In ‘Classic, Elegant’ Arkansas Wedding: “A Dream Come True”

By
Jana Duggar s Fiance Stephen Is Connected to Her Family 5 Things to Know
Jana Duggar Stephen Wissman Courtesy of Jana Duggar/YouTube; Courtesy of the Wissmann Family/Instagram

Counting On’s Jana Duggar and fiancé Stephen Wissmann are married two months after getting engaged.

The pair tied the knot in a “classic” and “elegant” wedding in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, in front of 500 guests on Thursday, August 15, according to People.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Jana, 34, told the outlet ahead of her big day.

“For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in,’” she continued. “Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

Celebrity Weddings of 2024

The wedding took place at The Grand at Willow Springs with Jessa Duggar Seewald acting as the maid of honor. The bridal party also included Jana’s sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar, who were all bridesmaids.

This story is still developing.

