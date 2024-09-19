Jana Duggar and new husband Stephen Wissmann’s fixer-upper home is starting to take shape.

The couple, who married just over a month ago, are working on a $275,000 property in Lincoln, Nebraska, near Wissmann’s hometown. Duggar, 34, shared a video via her YouTube channel showing the home’s progress.

“It’s coming together,” Duggar said excitedly.

Not that everything went according to plan. The video began with Duggar picking up cabinets in her home state of Arkansas, alongside her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, and one of her brothers, James. The team loaded up a trailer with the home’s bathroom vanities, kitchen cabinets, flooring and tiles before setting out on the road.

Their trip to Lincoln was interrupted partway through, however, when they needed to switch trucks.

“We got all the cabinets in, got everything pulled together,” Jana explained. “[James’] truck started having problems so we were an hour out, we drove back home, we were able to swap out trucks and get this one.”

The problems didn’t stop there, as they soon noticed problems with the trailer.

“We had loaded everything into the back here … it’s too much weight, so we’re going to have to transport some of the stuff in the back of the truck because it’s fishtailing,” she said.

The pair then moved the flooring from the trailer and into the back of their truck.

The trouble appeared worth it, however, when they arrived in Lincoln to have a look at the home’s progress. While her family moved the cabinets inside, Jana took viewers on a tour of the house, from the still-to-be-redone kitchen to the master bedroom, with a master bath created out of what was a separate room.

“Plumbing and electrical is done,” Jana announced.

After the family hauled in a brand new stove — hilariously maneuvering it through the door and just barely avoiding dropping it in the kitchen — they moved to the back door, which presented its own challenge. The floor around the entrance had rotted out. The group removed and replaced it before installing the new door, careful to avoid damaging the outside light, which they knew to be Jana’s “favorite light.”

They even saved time for a dramatic reveal of the coat closet, with each taking turns pushing through the sheetrock (“Who did it better?” text on the video asked).

“Our coats are going to love it,” Jana added.

The video ends with a few photos of Jana and her family, with the text “Special thanks to these guys! Y’all are awesome! Stay tuned for more updates!”