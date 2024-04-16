Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are proud to say they’ve found a way to be cordial exes after a public divorce.

“You have to love your kids more than you hate your ex,” Kramer, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 15, when asked how she remains close with her ex-husband. “And I don’t hate him just so we are clear. I don’t hate anyone. Life is way too short to let anyone affect your present or future. I could hold a grudge and be the nasty ex wife forever if I wanted and forever throw things in his face….but why?”

The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin, 37 — who share kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 — broke up in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. Throughout their relationship, the duo documented the highs and lows of their love story — including Caussin’s infidelity — on their iHeartRadio podcast, “Whine Down.”

Now, Kramer is engaged to Allan Russell and focused on creating one modern family with the addition of their 5-month-old son Roman.

“There’s zero need for that negative energy and there’s zero growth in that,” Kramer wrote via Instagram Story. “Our past is our past absolutely and we still can have moments of frustration but we love our kids enough to do what’s best for them. I will never be the parent that talks badly about their father to my kids. Our past is not theirs to hold and it causes anxiety that’s not good for the kids.”

“Though again we aren’t perfect, I’m proud of the way we have dealt with it,” the country singer continued. “It takes a group effort from all. So thanks @M_Caussin and @SuperiorStriker.”

After spotting his ex-wife’s Instagram Story, Caussin weighed in on how he’s been able to establish a healthy relationship with Kramer. From his perspective, it’s a group effort to keep the peace.

“Well said @KramerGirl, appreciate you,” he said via his Instagram Story. “It really does take each party involved. If one of the three of us chose hatred or negativity, it wouldn’t work as well as it currently does.”

While celebrating Thanksgiving in November, Caussin reiterated how thankful he was to be in a positive place with his ex when he posed with Kramer and Russell, 43.

“I’m incredibly grateful for where @kramergirl and I are at in our relationship,” the former NFL player wrote via Instagram. “We have both found a way to flourish for ourselves and more importantly the kids. The fact that she has found someone like @superiorstriker only adds to my level of gratitude towards the entire situation. Jolie and Jace have the gift of three parents that love them and will do anything to protect them. As a father, what more could I ask for.”