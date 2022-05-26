Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko Had an Affair on 'Dancing With the Stars'

More than dance partners. Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko hooked up while filming season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The One Tree Hill alum, 38, and the professional dancer, also 38, worked together in 2016. While she was separated from now ex-husband Mike Caussin as he sought treatment for sex addiction at the time, Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova.

Kramer confessed n the former couple’s 2020 book, The Good Fight, that she had some “flings and flirts” amid their split, writing, “I never truly thought I did anything wrong. Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too.”

When Savchenko and Samodanova, who share two daughters, announced their split in November 2020, she alleged that her spouse was unfaithful during their union — which he denied at the time. “It’s no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else,” her rep claimed in December 2020. (Kramer and Savchenko’s reps had no comment on the affair allegations.)

Kramer and Caussin went on to reconcile and renewed their vows in December 2017. The duo, who share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3, split for good in April 2021 when he allegedly cheated on her again. The “Story” singer went on to date Ian Schinelli for six months, calling it quits in April.

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” Schinelli claimed to Us. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.'”

The former Navy Seal continued: “She even tried to meet up with Gleb while we were dating. He was doing a show in Nashville and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him. I said, ‘As long as there was nothing there anymore,’ and she said, ‘No.’ She never went and said it was out of respect for me.”

Kramer previously told Us in a statement that Schinelli is “twisting” things in light of their split.

“The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf,” Kramer told Us earlier this month. “Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story. I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

A source, meanwhile, added that Schinelli “claims he wanted to be private, but that couldn’t be further from the truth” as he “bragged about how many followers he was gaining while dating Jana.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

