One strong mama. Jana Kramer shared inspirational quotes as rumors swirl that ex-husband Mike Caussin is dating again — weeks after their divorce was finalized — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the singer isn’t feeling sorry for herself.

Kramer, 37, shared a Jillian Turecki quote via Twitter on Monday, August 23, that seemed to sum up her feelings after the split.

“Maybe you’ll look back at a relationship and think, ‘I cannot believe I allowed that to happen.’ It happened because you were in a trance, trying your best to make it work and to be enough,” the quote read. “Now you’re awake and the best think you can do is stay awake, learn the lesson and force yourself for being human.”

The One Tree Hill alum has no problem with Caussin, 34, dating, an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. The singer saw the since-deleted photos of the former football player and a blonde woman circulating on Instagram, and Us confirmed that the newly-single dad was on Bumble in July.

“Jana’s response is on her social media,” the insider says, adding that the mother of two “truly does wish Mike the best.”

Kramer shares Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, with the athlete, and she’s prioritizing their well-being. “She’s focusing on work and the kids and being the best mom she can be,” the source adds.

The Hallmark movie star “won’t publicly say anything negative about Mike,” the insider dishes. Kramer “always keeps her kids’ best interest in mind,” and trashing their dad in the media won’t help them coparent.

Tuesday’s inspirational quote about “trying to be enough” comes after Kramer’s pointed weekend tweet. “Best of luck. Is all I have to say,” the singer wrote on Sunday, August 22.

Caussin was spotted with a mystery woman in Tulum, Mexico. The two visited Taboo, a Mediterranean restaurant and beach club, seemingly a date. The @bravoandcocktails Instagram account shared the snaps on Sunday, which were previously posted by the athlete’s rumored flame before she seemingly deleted her account.

In April, the “I Got the Boy” singer announced that she had filed for divorce, nearly six years after marrying Caussin in 2015.

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” Kramer shared via Instagram on April 21. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

She accused the Virginia native of cheating following the news, citing the reason for the split as “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in her filing.

They settled the legal aspect of their split quickly with the divorce finalized in late July. They share custody of their little ones, with Kramer spending 240 days a year with them and the retired NFL player getting the remaining 125 days, according to court records.

The Soccer Mom Madam star is expected to “pay Mike $3,200 per month as regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree,” court docs obtained by Us in May stated.