Jana Kramer is feeling all the emotions as her wedding to Allan Russell draws close, especially when it comes to walking down the aisle to say “I do.”

When asked on the Monday, July 8, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, whether her father will escort her to her future husband Kramer replied, “I debated it, but I said no.”

Her choice is one the actress said Russell, 43 questioned. He went on to clarify: “I didn’t question it because I didn’t agree with it. I questioned it because I wasn’t aware that you were gonna do it on your own.”

As for why she will walk down the aisle solo, Kramer told Russell, “It’s a walk that I need to take by myself.” She continued: “I was like, ‘It’s taken me a long time to get here, and I know that this will be the last walk I do alone, like, me walking to you. … This is my last walk alone, and I’m walking to you.’ That sentiment means something to me.”

Prior to beginning her romance with Russell, Kramer was married to Michael Gambino in 2004, Johnathon Schaech for several weeks in 2010 and Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. The One Tree Hill alum — who shares kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, with Caussin, 37 — revealed she had a new boyfriend in January 2023 and made her red carpet debut with Russell that March.

The couple got engaged after six months of dating in May 2023 and announced they were expecting their first child together one month later. Kramer and Russell welcomed their son, Roman, in November 2023.

On Monday’s podcast, Kramer revealed that making her grand entrance and “walking down the aisle to him” is the moment she’s most looking forward to for the Scotland nuptials. Russell agreed, noting: “For me — it’s cliché, it’s just how I feel — but just watching her walking towards me is the piece that I’m looking forward to the most.”

Despite agreeing on their most anticipated moment, Kramer and Russell have conflicting thoughts when it comes to reading their vows off a piece of paper. “I’ll use a piece of paper to rehearse, but I won’t use it on the day,” Russell stated.

Kramer, for her part, said she thinks it would be “really pretty” if they were to get their written vows framed after the ceremony. “I forgot what you said when you proposed to me, but we could remember the vows that we said to each other, ‘cause the vows are important,” she explained.

She proceeded to ask her fiancé, “So, even if I don’t bring out a piece of paper, can we at least have it written down so that way we can then, maybe, frame them?” to which he replied, “Absolutely.”

Last month, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly how her kids will play a part in her and Russell’s big day. “Jolie’s going to be the flower girl. Jace is the ring bearer,” she shared, adding that Roman is “just going to be the little pumpkin with his little kilt.”