An interesting assortment. Jared Padalecki shared his resolutions for the new year, and the list featured some odd items, to say the least.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!” the Supernatural star, 37, tweeted on Wednesday, January 1. “Wanted to send some holiday love and say, though I know this year will have its difficulties (saying goodbye to something I love so deeply), I’m honored to be finishing this journey with y’all by my side. Stay tuned tomorrow for my 2020 #resolutions #SPNFamily.”

As promised, Padalecki revealed the resolutions that he “didn’t mess up yet” via Twitter on Thursday, January 2. The actor had a few typical goals, including read more books, advocate for charities that are meaningful to him, take pictures, play more guitar, tweet more and stop procrastinating.

However, the Gilmore Girls alum also made light of the tradition. “Stop saying ‘molasses’ so often (who does that???),” he wrote, adding: “Speak in the third person more often (that always makes Jared feel better).” He vowed to “apologize to the kid from grade school that you never found during Hide and Seek” because “he’s probably still in the same spot.” Padalecki even wanted to “always respond to ‘Are too!’ with ‘D2!!!’”

He poked fun at his costar Misha Collins too, quipping: “Make amends with ‘Me Shuh’ (double check spelling of her name first).”

The Texas native ended on a sincere note as Supernatural, which is set to end in May, heads into its final episodes. “Give 100% of everything I have to the final 3 months of filming Supernatural,” he tweeted. “My fellow cast deserves it. My crew deserves it. The #spnfamily deserves it. Sam Winchester deserves it.”

His resolutions come two months after Padalecki was arrested outside a bar in Austin. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault. He allegedly hit the general manager of the lounge, hit a bartender and physically tussled with a man outside the bar.

The House of Wax star opened up about the end of Supernatural in May 2019, noting that the conclusion of the CW series would be “bittersweet” for him. “So much has happened. I feel such a deep connection with everybody,” he told Us. “It’s gonna be rough.”