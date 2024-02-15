Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce enjoyed their Valentines’ Day with a romantic dinner for two.

“Are you kidding me with this? 🥰,” Kylie, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 14, alongside a picture of Jason, 36, smiling inside the restaurant.

The Philadelphia Eagles football player rocked a white long-sleeve t-shirt with the Tinder logo on the upper right-hand corner. (The couple connected on the dating app before they tied the knot in 2018.)

“Never forget where you came from …” Kylie joked before wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day.

During the Wednesday episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Kylie sarcastically asked her husband what he had up his sleeve for the romantic holiday.

“I’m not going to tell you. It’s going to be a surprise. I got it all planned out,” Jason replied before Kylie started badgering him for more details. Jason claimed he was calling (presumably his assistant) Emily “promptly to make a dinner reservation.”

Kylie then asked who would be watching their three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Jason, for his part, teased that he thought about including their little ones on the special night since they were away from them over the weekend. Jason and Kylie attended Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to support Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs. (The Chiefs ultimately defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22.)

“I thought we’ve been away from the kids for so long that it’d be good to include the kids,” Jason said. “I know you missed them so much.”

Kylie concluded, “He’s a hopeless romantic, everyone!”

Jason and Kylie were both in Las Vegas to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory, but it was Jason who made headlines for his post-game antics. The athlete was spotted sporting a Chiefs-themed wrestling mask as he danced his heart out at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. While the internet was obsessed with Jason’s behavior, Kylie was not fazed by it at all.

“At first, was I surprised that you were wearing that mask? Yes. But am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a freaking Nacho Libre, Kansas City–style mask for the entire afterparty? No,” she explained. “We all saw you at the DJ booth. …. You displayed your what? Three dance moves.”

Jason attempted to defend his dancing, saying that he opted for “brand new” choreography. Travis ultimately agreed with his sister-in-law, saying that Jason has limited dancing capabilities.

“You do the hip thrust. You do the stomping. …. [But] you were so drunk that you just bypassed the stomping. Stomping is usually your start. That’s how you get yourself amped up to start going,” Kylie said. “I’ve been there. You were not even a little bit quiet stomping around in your flip-flops.”