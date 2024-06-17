Jason Kelce Chugs Beers With Fans for Charity Event at Golf Club

Jason Kelce is chugging beer for a good cause.
Kelce, 36, drank with fans for a charity event at the Manufacturers Golf & Country Club in Pennsylvania on Monday, June 17.
“Shotgunning with the hecklers 😂😂😂,” read the caption of an Instagram Story clip shared via the “New Heights” podcast account on Monday. In the video, Kelce knocked back a cold one with men in Philadelphia Eagles jerseys — and one in a Santa Claus suit.
Another clip showed a group of people holding a “Philly loves Jason Kelce” banner. (Kelce played center for the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring from the NFL in March.)
“Birds fans showing love,” the caption read.
Two photos were also shared via the podcast’s Instagram Story — one of a Garage Beer stand with a “Beer Flavored Benefit caption” — and another of a golf bag and the head of a club.
“Getting ready for the @underdog_phl golf outing benefiting @bephillyfoundation,” they captioned the pic.
Jason and brother Travis Kelce recently expanded their ventures to become co-owners of the central Ohio craft beer brand.
Garage Beer produces only two types of beer — each containing fewer than 100 calories per can — and notably featuring a “0 percent IPA” promise.
“The Kelce brothers are passionate about beer and business and have talked for years about partnering together in the category,” the company said in a Wednesday, June 12, press release. “With this passion, they wanted to be thoughtful and find the right opportunity with the highest quality brewery and brand that aligned with their values of how a business should be run.”
The press release added that the brothers “believe that beer should be fun,” noting that “they want to partner with a brand that embodies the spirit of a neighborhood feel, a light beer all will enjoy.”
“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer,” Jason said, per the release. “For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”
Travis, 34, added that beer “comes down to quality for me,” saying that “everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!”
The tight end emphasized the community aspect of their new collab. “There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun. I have worked with [Garage Beer co-owner] Andy [Sauer] for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business,” he said, per the release. “We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level.”