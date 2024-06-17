Jason Kelce Chugs Beers With Fans for Charity Event at Golf Club

Jason Kelce is chugging beer for a good cause.

Kelce, 36, drank with fans for a charity event at the Manufacturers Golf & Country Club in Pennsylvania on Monday, June 17.

“Shotgunning with the hecklers 😂😂😂,” read the caption of an Instagram Story clip shared via the “New Heights” podcast account on Monday. In the video, Kelce knocked back a cold one with men in Philadelphia Eagles jerseys — and one in a Santa Claus suit.

Another clip showed a group of people holding a “Philly loves Jason Kelce” banner. (Kelce played center for the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring from the NFL in March.)

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

“Birds fans showing love,” the caption read.

Two photos were also shared via the podcast’s Instagram Story — one of a Garage Beer stand with a “Beer Flavored Benefit caption” — and another of a golf bag and the head of a club.

“Getting ready for the @underdog_phl golf outing benefiting @bephillyfoundation,” they captioned the pic.

Jason and brother Travis Kelce recently expanded their ventures to become co-owners of the central Ohio craft beer brand.

Garage Beer produces only two types of beer — each containing fewer than 100 calories per can — and notably featuring a “0 percent IPA” promise.

Related: Everything Jason Kelce Said About Retiring From the NFL Jason Kelce has been a fixture of the Philadelphia Eagles offense for more than a decade, but he was realistic about the idea of retirement prior to officially stepping down in March 2024. Kelce was drafted in 2011, becoming the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 regular season games at center. He […]

“The Kelce brothers are passionate about beer and business and have talked for years about partnering together in the category,” the company said in a Wednesday, June 12, press release. “With this passion, they wanted to be thoughtful and find the right opportunity with the highest quality brewery and brand that aligned with their values of how a business should be run.”

The press release added that the brothers “believe that beer should be fun,” noting that “they want to partner with a brand that embodies the spirit of a neighborhood feel, a light beer all will enjoy.”

“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer,” Jason said, per the release. “For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Family Guide: Meet the NFL Stars’ Parents and Kid... NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Travis, 34, added that beer “comes down to quality for me,” saying that “everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!”

The tight end emphasized the community aspect of their new collab. “There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun. I have worked with [Garage Beer co-owner] Andy [Sauer] for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business,” he said, per the release. “We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level.”