Jason Kelce is setting the record straight on his most viral videos from Super Bowl 2024, including his meme-worthy afterparty exit.

During the Wednesday, February 14, episode of “New Heights,” Jason, 36, recapped his whirlwind week in Las Vegas, from seeing Adele and U2 concerts to cheering for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Jason teased that his wife, Kylie Kelce, was curious about one particular clip of him stumbling out of the club where he celebrated Travis, 34, with Taylor Swift and more.

“Did I fall into that plant? I did not fall into that plant,” Jason insisted. “And as I’ve specified, I was trying — I was just walking straight, but I was getting too close [to Taylor].”

Jason called himself an “honorary security team member,” noting that he was “trying to keep” the right amount of distance between himself and Swift, 34. “I was really honorary security disaster,” he said.

The video in question showed Jason trailing slightly behind his brother and the pop star before seemingly losing his balance and bumping into a potted plant. Jason’s antics made the rounds on social media, even catching the attention of Luann de Lesseps, who compared the clip to one of her own drunken blunders on The Real Housewives of New York City.

“My impact…” she wrote via X alongside the viral Vegas video.

Travis and the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime with a score of 25-22. The tight end celebrated with Swift, whom he’s been dating since summer 2023, on the field after accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his teammates.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis gushed in a mic’d up moment that aired on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of The CW’s Inside the NFL. Swift embraced her boyfriend and marveled, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.”

The couple later danced the night away at a Vegas club, packing on the PDA while singing along to Swift’s biggest hits. It was Jason, however, who stole the spotlight with his dance moves. He joined Marshmello in the DJ booth, throwing his hands in the air while wearing a red-and-yellow wrestling mask.

“Nobody parties better than Jason Kelce. It was electric having my big brother around,” Travis declared on Wednesday.

Jason explained that his energy reached the “next level” when he found the mask on the club’s floor. “There’s something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night,” he said. “It was insane. It was like I transformed.”

Jason let “the belly take control” while dancing, but Kylie, 31, wasn’t too impressed with the display. “We all saw you at the DJ booth. … You displayed your what? Three dance moves,” Kylie said as she crashed the podcast recording. “The only reason it looked like your belly took over — you were really hip thrusting. It looked like your belly took over because you were wearing overalls.”