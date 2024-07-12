Your account
Celebrity News

Jason Kelce Says Travis Kelce’s in a ‘Really Good’ Spot Amid Taylor Swift Romance

By
Jason Kelce during the second practice round at the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship. David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Someone cue Pharrell’s song “Happy” because that’s exactly how Travis Kelce is feeling these days, according to his brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason, 36, opened up about Travis, 34, and how he’s doing amid his blossoming relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The retired NFL player expressed his happiness for Travis, describing him as being in “a really good spot” amid the high-profile romance.

“He’s been all over the map. He’s been traveling a lot, but he’s happy and he’s enjoying life,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player told Access in a Thursday, July 11, interview. “He’s in a really, really good spot right now, and that’s evident, and I’m just happy for him. Happy for everything [he] and Taylor are doing across the pond.”

Speaking of across the pond, Jason also dished on who he thought was a better dancer between the Kansas City Chiefs player and Prince William, who they met backstage while attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London on June 21.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

“Oh, man. Trav is taking that one for sure,” Jason said. “Prince William did a good job, but Trav — I put him up against just about anybody.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jason and Travis previously discussed what it was like meeting the Prince of Wales for the first time on the June 26 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Travis couldn’t contain his admiration, sharing, “Dude, he was the coolest motherf–ker. He was so cool!”

Reflecting on their backstage encounter, Travis also gushed over William’s kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, who he said “were an absolute delight to meet.” (William, 42, also shares Prince Louis, 6, with Princess Kate Middleton.)

The tight end wrapped up his praise by describing William as “very genuine, very cool.”

Swift previously shared a selfie with Travis and the royals via Instagram on June 22, sending the future king a birthday message.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” she gushed in the caption.

Travis and Swift have been dating since summer 2023, after he attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City last July. Swift has supported Kelce at 13 NFL games, including February’s Super Bowl LVIII, which his team won. In return, Kelce has made time to attend many of Swift’s international Eras Tour concerts this summer, even making his stage debut during her third concert at Wembley Stadium.

