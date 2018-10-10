Unfazed. Jason Lewis wasn’t nearly as bothered by the drama between his former Sex and the City costars as the rest of Us were — because he chose not to pay any attention to it!

The Midnight, Texas, star, 47, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at an event for The Kindergarten Teacher on Tuesday, October 9, where he shared his thoughts on the feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. “I didn’t really think much of it at all. People like to make mountains out of molehills and I didn’t really pay that much attention to it,” Lewis told Us at the event, held at the Crosby Street Hotel. “I don’t pay much attention to derogatory rancor if I can avoid it. We’ve got enough of it floating around the world, so I don’t try to promote and I try to pay attention to it very little.”

Lewis played Smith Jerrod on the HBO series, which aired between 1998 to 1994. The show, starring Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, also inspired two films.

Fans’ dreams of a third installment were dashed after Cattrall made it clear she wouldn’t film another movie. The Mannequin star, 62, later admitted that she took issue with the way Parker treated her. “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall told Piers Morgan in October 2017. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.” The Divorce star, 53, star later remarked that she was “heartbroken” over Cattrall’s comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January.

Their feud only grew when Parker extended her condolences after the death of the Golden Globe winner’s brother Christopher in February. Cattrall took to Instagram to post a quote that read, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” which she captioned, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Despite the bad blood, Parker said in October she couldn’t “imagine doing another movie without” Cattrall.

Lewis, for his part, previously showed his allegiance to Parker. “I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them,” he said during an appearance on KTLA in February. “And I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.”

