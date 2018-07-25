Wishing her well. Jason Mraz offered words of support to Demi Lovato after revealing that their upcoming concert has been canceled.

“Dear Friends, Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend,” the “Lucky” crooner, 41, tweeted on Wednesday, July 25, one day after Lovato, 25, was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose. “My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery.”

Mraz and the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer were set to perform at RBCxMusic’s benefit concert for Kids Help Phone on Sunday, July 29, at Echo Beach in Toronto, Canada. Live Nation Ontario tweeted on Wednesday that tickets will “automatically be refunded.” Lovato’s concerts set for Mexico in September have not been rescheduled at this stage.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 24, that paramedics found Lovato unconscious in her Hollywood home after she seemingly overdosed. A source told Us that the Camp Rock alum’s friends “saved her life” with Narcan, an emergency medication used to treat narcotic overdoses.

“One of her friends had Narcon on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again,” the insider revealed. “They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The former Disney star has been receiving the “utmost privacy” as she recovers alongside mom Dianna De La Garza, a second source noted. Lovato’s rep told Us on Tuesday that the singer’s family members “want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Mraz joins a long list of celebrities who have sent supportive messages to Lovato, including Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and more.

