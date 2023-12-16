New York seems to be calling Jason Tartick’s name and after his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe, he might just answer.

“Always dreamed about living in the city and then life happened,” Tartick, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 15.

The former Bachelorette contestant shared a photo of himself in the Big Apple, revealing, “Today I looked for places.” He teased a possible move from Nashville to NYC, adding, “We will see.”

Tartick received an outpouring of love and well wishes from Bachelor Nation for the potential relocation, including a message of support from Peter Weber. “Best city in the world 💯,” the former Bachelor, 32, wrote in the comments. The season 20 Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, also commented, writing, “YAY to NYC 👏🏾.”

Blake Horstmann’s girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, replied to the post, gushing, “Ummmm yes finally 👏👏.” Horstmann, 34, met Tartick while competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

The former castmates have remained close over the years — and Horstmann even spoke out about Tartick and Bristowe, 38, after their August split.

“Alright I’m already sick of this BS,” Horstmann, who is expecting his first baby with Gibelli, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story in September after a fan accused him of backing Tartick. “Y’all there are no teams. These are 2 friends of mine who gave everything they had to a relationship that didn’t work.”

He added: “I know you think you are ‘helping,’ but you are not helping either of them by sliding into DMs or attacking people in the comment sections. Let them heal on their own. They don’t need your help.”

Horstmann’s statement came one month after pals Tartick and Bristowe confirmed their breakup after four years together.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram post in August. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Tartick, who is from Buffalo, New York, proposed to Bristowe in May 2021. The former couple was living in Nashville ahead of the split. They share two golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot.

Earlier this month, Bristowe revealed she moved into a new place in Tennessee following her broken engagement.

“MOVING DAY! 📦 🚐 Would just like to give a shout out to dogs. I’m emo af today. But as long as I have these two, anywhere will feel like home!!!!” she wrote via Instagram on December 2, sharing a photo in bed with her pups. “Onto the next chapter!! Happy to have you all along this ride with me. (And yes staying in Nashville).”

While Jason appears to be ready for his own fresh start, he told his followers that his and Bristowe’s dogs will always be in his life. “I’d split time — I’ll never leave them! Ever,” he wrote in the comments of his Friday post after one fan asked, “What about the dogs?!!”