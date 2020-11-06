Jay Cutler Offers Reward for His Missing Dog Bane

SOS. Jay Cutler offered a reward for fans if they can help him find his German Shepherd Bane, who went missing in Tennessee.

The former NFL player, 37, shared three photos of his dog via Instagram on Friday, November 6.

“Ok Instagram it’s time to do some good today,” Cutler wrote. “Bane is missing. 80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN $1000 dollar reward for his return. Let’s find him.”

This isn’t the first time that the Very Cavallari alum has reached out to his fans for animal assistance. In June, Cutler enlisted the help of his Instagram followers to find the culprit that was killing his chickens. Cutler revealed in July that a raccoon was doing the damage.

“Ok. Long night. Had a pretty good storm come through,” Cutler wrote via Instagram at the time. “All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon. Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation. Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights. Unfortunately, I’m sure this raccoon has some family members.”

One week before Cutler announced his dog Bane went missing, the athlete celebrated Halloween with his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, and their children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. Cavallari, 33, shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, November 1, of herself and Cutler posing with their kids in costumes.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their separation in April after nearly seven years of marriage. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

The Laguna Beach alum has since been spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye. A source told Us Weekly in October that Cutler “is not happy” about Cavallari’s new romance in the wake of their split. Cutler, for his part, was linked to Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, but they both denied the speculation.