Keeping quiet? Jay Cutler responded to ex Kristin Cavallari’s claims that their marriage was toxic — and stated he’d prefer to stay tight-lipped.

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff,” Cutler, 39, said during the Wednesday, August 10, episode of the “Sofia With an F” podcast. “I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids.”

Calling her recent statements about their marriage “comical,” the former Bears quarterback went on to explain that while the reality star can “say whatever she wants” because that’s “the way she feels,” her comments seem ill-timed.

“It’s been two and a half years. Why are we having these conversations in public? Why are we doing this?” the Indiana native wondered. “We’re done here.”

Cutler and Cavallari, 35, began dating in 2010 and tied the knot three years later. The twosome, who share three children — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 – were married for seven years before calling it quits in November 2020.

When asked about the reasons for the split during Tuesday’s podcast, the former pro athlete couldn’t give a specific response but did suggest that Cavallari “fell out of love with him,” adding that her opinions have changed since the two initially called it quits.

While the ex-NFL player also said that the pair’s reality show, Very Cavallari, didn’t directly contribute to their breakup, the Laguna Beach star was way more apt to share the details of their life together. “She loves it,” he revealed, after host Sofia Franklyn asked if Cavallari was “more comfortable airing out s—t because she’s used to that life.”

Cutler’s biggest quip, however, came after Franklyn, 30, had trouble pronouncing the California native’s name correctly.

“Cava-llari?” the actress asked, to which Cutler replied, “Say it however you want, it’s not my problem.”

The former athlete’s comments come after the Uncommon James founder opened up about the pair’s rocky romance during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on August 3.

Speaking about what prompted her to end her marriage, the jewelry designer told host Alex Cooper, “I mean, it took me a few years to actually pull the trigger, to be honest … It was more just time. Nothing major happened at the end.”

Cavallari added that the decision to divorce was “really scary” but worth it at the end of the day.

“I really don’t think anything good comes easy. Really, like, with anything in life,” she explained. “But you also don’t want to just make an impulsive decision either and that’s why it’s important to write it out. I’ve also seen couples who’ve worked through s–t and come out on the other side, you know, so I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are dealbreakers for you. What’s important to you and what’s not?”

When asked about comments she had made about the marriage being “toxic,” Cavallari was hesitant to give details in order to protect her kids. “It was toxic. Period, end of story,” she explained. “That’s all I kinda need to say.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!