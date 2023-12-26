Jeannie Mai is leaving her divorce drama with ex-husband Jeezy in the past heading into the new year.

“In 2024, I am manifesting pure joy,” Mai, 44, said in a recent promo interview for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, per the Daily Mail. “I just want good old wholesome joy, like that stuff that feels so calm and readily available that it doesn’t need a night out, it doesn’t need to be looked for, it just is there because you feel whole and you feel safe. That’s what I want to have. I know how to conjure it and I want to keep it for all of 2024.”

In addition to “pure joy,” Mai said she’s “looking forward to [being] the healthiest me I’ve ever seen in my life” and hearing her 23-month-old daughter, Monaco, say her “first full sentence.” (Mai and Jeezy, 46, welcomed their only child together in January 2022. Jeezy is also father to three other kids from previous relationships.)

Mai continued: “I’m looking forward to being with my family. Family has always been so important to me, and I feel like I’ve kind of drifted, you know, figuring out my life. So, this is the year where I’m going to really rekindle what we have. And I can’t wait to really see who I become this year.”

The TV personality’s life update comes three months after she and Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) split after two years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed that Jeezy filed for divorce from Mail on September 14, stating in court documents that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that they have “no hope for reconciliation.”

One month later, Mai said Monaco has been her “North Star” throughout the split. “And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her,” she said during an October 13 appearance on Sherri.

The pair’s messy separation has continued to make headlines through the end of the year. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Jeezy filed a motion for a custody hearing last month and claimed that his ex was gatekeeping their daughter.

“[Jeannie’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child,” Jeezy’s docs allege.

Mai, for her part, reacted to Jeezy’s divorce petition by seemingly accusing the rapper of cheating. In her November 30 response, Mai asked the court to uphold their prenup’s infidelity clause, which penalizes any party who cheated on the other during their marriage. The specifics of their prenuptial agreement, which was signed in March 2021, are not publicly known.

A rep for Jeezy denied the cheating claims to Us on December 2, stating, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf [is] 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time.”

Mai issued her own divorce filing earlier this month, in which she expressed concern about unsecured firearms. “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter,” read court docs obtained by Us.