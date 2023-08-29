Jeff Lewis was not happy with Sutton Stracke after she went on his SiriusXM radio show with an apparent eye “infection.”

Lewis, 53, and his cohost Doug Budin questioned the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, about her health, noting that she looked “sick as a dog” when appearing in studio to record the Jeff Lewis Live radio show.

“Well, I feel better, it’s just, like, coming out of my eyeball,” Stracke said in a clip Lewis shared via Instagram on Monday, August 28. “It felt like something flew into my eye.”

In the footage, Stracke could be seen wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses to mask her puffy left eye. At one point, she took off the glasses and showed that her face was visibly swollen around the eye.

“So, are you going to go to urgent care or something after this?” Lewis questioned. Stracke responded, “No.”

Elsewhere in the clip, she joked about “going to the hospital” once they were finished recording.

Further discussing the eye, Budin, 54, asked what Stracke’s doctor said about her apparent illness.

“Just, you know, go along for the ride,” she responded. Lewis, for his part, appeared disgusted with his guest’s appearance.

“I think you need antibiotics, that’s an infection,” Lewis said. Budin added, “I have never played a doctor, but I played a nurse on TV and I would say that’s an infection.”

Fans were quick to react to the exchange, with some noting that Lewis is “a huge germaphobe,” so his reactions were justified.

“Sutton was not a peach on this interview, she should have stayed home,” one commenter wrote. Others speculated about the status of her health, throwing out various diagnoses from “conjunctivitis” to a “clogged duct.”

Lewis, for his part, wrote, “Definitely an infection!” in the caption of the Instagram clip.

Stracke’s Jeff Lewis Live appearance comes weeks after she threw some major shade at RHOBH costar Erika Jayne ahead of the show’s 13th season. Jayne, 52, previously claimed that she had been losing weight “hormonally” while “going through menopause,” denying that she’s using Ozempic. (The drug, intended for patients with type 2 diabetes, has become popular to speed up weight loss.)

Stracke, however, told Us Weekly that she was skeptical.

“I’ve been through the menopause, but I still don’t look like that, but OK,” Stracke shared earlier this month. “Well, good lord. … I need to do whatever she’s doing.”

She also teased what fans will see in terms of her friendship with Jayne — and their “fights” — when RHOBH returns.

“I think Erika and I have always had this very strange bond … that we can’t explain,” Stracke added. “It’s kind of a love-hate relationship. Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight, but then I like her.”