A cause for celebration? Jeff Lewis hit the town with Shannon Storms Beador after the Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed her split from John Janssen.

“When one Beador closes, another one opens,” the Flipping Out alum, 52, captioned a group pic from dinner with Beador, 58, on Wednesday, January 11, via Instagram.

The Bravo star confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Janssen, 59, ended their relationship in November 2022 after nearly four years together. Months earlier, Lewis made waves for predicting Beador and Janssen wouldn’t last during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Do you believe Shannon and John Janssen are meant to last forever?” Andy Cohen asked Lewis in July 2022.

The Jeff Lewis Live host looked distraught before admitting, “God. … No, I don’t.”

Lewis later revealed that Beador, his longtime friend, wasn’t happy about his comments.

“Once in a while, we say things that are maybe misinterpreted or misconstrued and last night when I was on Watch What Happens Live, something happened that it’s actually, well, it was a strange question to ask me in the first place and it was very out of left field. I’m good friends with Shannon Beador and they just asked me, ‘Do you see Shannon Beador and John Janssen going the distance?’” he explained on his radio show. “I answered no, but I have to tell you, I think they have a nice relationship. Do I know how long it’s gonna last? It could be five years, five months, I have no idea, but I just feel like not everyone is gonna stay together long-term.”

Lewis said that Beador was “really mad” at him.

“If someone were to ask me, if you take all my friends and ask me about their relationships. Do you see them together forever? Nine out of ten, I’m gonna say no,” he explained. “She sent me some texts and I just said, ‘I’m sorry. I was put on the spot and asked to answer a question.’ I said, ‘I f—ked up. I really screwed up. I’m sorry.’ … I do feel really bad though because now what’s gonna happen is people are gonna now reach out to her and be like, ‘What’s going on?’ Nothing’s going on. I was just asked. Are they gonna be together until the end of time? No.”

Last month, Lewis confirmed Beador had “forgiven” him.

“She realizes it was my stuff. It had nothing to do with John and Shannon and she has forgiven me and so has John,” he said on WWHL in December 2022.

What viewers didn’t know is Beador and Janssen had quietly split when Lewis was on WWHL last month. She told People that she was “blindsided” by the breakup, which came after they wrapped season 17 of RHOC.

“I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John,” she said on Wednesday. “But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

Janssen, for his part, told the magazine that “it doesn’t make sense to be together if you don’t believe” in the relationship anymore.

“I’ve been in pain over it. It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life,” he said. “She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”