Husband of the year? The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared a sweet and doting post about his wife of five years, Hilarie Burton, on her 37th birthday.

“Happy birthday to @hilarieburton The hottest chick on the planet,” he captioned an Instagram gallery on Monday, July 1. “The greatest mom, partner, and best friend a fella could ask for. This day is yours and yours alone. You are the love of my life mama. I have to pinch myself constantly because I just can’t believe how lucky I got with you.”

The Guns for Hire actor, 53, who shares sons Augustus, 9, and George, 16 months, with the One Tree Hill alum, continued on to gush over his spouse’s parenting abilities, writing, “I’m sitting here with our kids … who are so good. So smart. Already so caring … and that is in large part due to you. We owe you. Big.”

Morgan closed his post with a joke about Burton’s age. “On this … your 28th birthday… we three celebrate you, and count our lucky stars. We are who we are because of you. Better,” he wrote. “All that you come in contact with are blessed. The world is so much cooler because of you. Damn it woman!! We love you. I love you. Happiest of birthdays lady. Xxxxx forever and ever.”

When fans chimed in to let the Critics’ Choice Award winner know that Burton was not, in fact, turning 28, he explained that he had good reason for the change. “28 always. Her rule, not mine. She’ll always be 28 to me,” he responded.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, regularly share their love for each other on social media.

In April, Burton paid homage to Burton, proclaiming his overwhelming affection for her. “I LOVE @HilarieBurton,” he tweeted. “Just thought I’d put that out there. I miss her so much. Figured a public declaration may put a smile on her face.”

The Lethal Weapon vet took a turn gushing over Morgan in February, when he volunteered with Astor Services, which aids families with children who suffer emotional and behavioral health problems. “I love how these kids respond to @JDMorgan, the biggest kid of all,” she wrote about photos from his visit. “Xoxoxoxo.”

