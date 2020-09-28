Getting honest. Jen Harley and ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have had a whirlwind relationship but have seemingly found a way to coparent their 2-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

On Sunday, September 27, Harley, 32, answered fan questions via Instagram Story, including those about her relationship with the Jersey Shore alum, 34.

When one of her followers asked if she’d ever get back together with the reality star, she responded, “We tried too. Too many wh–es involved. I want a family man, not a 35-year-old going on 25.”

In another post, she shared how they’re doing as parents. “Love him always,” the real estate agent wrote. “We are great as friends/coparents.”

Harley later admitted that she used to miss Ortiz-Magro but that is no longer the case. “Just honestly bitter about him moving to a diff state away from his daughter,” she wrote when a fan asked if she ever misses her ex.

The former couple dated off and on from 2017 to 2019. In October 2019, they called it quits following an alleged domestic violence altercation in which their daughter was present. He was charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest. Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to all charges in November 2019 and later accepted a plea deal. He was placed on probation for 36 months.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was anxious to see his daughter following the drama.

“Ron would love nothing more than to see his daughter,” the insider shared at the time. “That’s his top priority, and he misses her every single minute he isn’t with her. He can’t wait until he is legally able to be with her again.”

The two reunited on May 4, as Ortiz-Magro shared a photo in the car with his daughter sleeping in the backseat. Later, he shared a video of Ariana jumping into his arms in a pool in Arizona.