Focusing on herself. Jen Harley is making self-care a priority in the wake of her split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, revealed that she isn’t looking to date anyone in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 28.

“Just because I’m single, does not mean I’m available,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I have zero interest in dating anyone right now. I’m actually the happiest I have been in a long time just getting me back, to me. working on my mind body and soul right now. #friendzone2020.”

Us Weekly reported in October that Harley and Ortiz-Magro, 34, had “broken up for good” after an alleged domestic violence altercation in which their 20-month-old daughter Ariana was present. Ortiz-Magro was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in November but was issued a protective order to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and Ariana.

Harley explained later that month that she has no plans to issue a permanent protective order against Ariana’s father.

“I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on November 13. “I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too.”

Although Harley doesn’t want to damage the relationship between Ortiz-Magro and his daughter, she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in reconciling with him after she accused him of hooking up with her friend.

“You cheated, you lied, you f–ked up. It’s always been you,” Harley wrote on November 13. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

A source told Us in November that Ortiz-Magro’s primary concern is Ariana. “Ron is just focusing on his work. He really misses his daughter and wants to see her,” the insider said. “She’s his number one priority.