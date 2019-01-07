Days after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report against his on-off girlfriend for allegedly throwing a glass ashtray at him on New Year’s Eve, Jen Harley appears to be clapping back.

“A narcissist’s response to your truth is filing a police report against you or taking you to court for the very things that they are guilty of,” a message shared on Harley’s Instagram Story on Sunday, January 6, reads.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, January 3, that the Jersey Shore star, 33, accused Harley, 31, of assault after they got into a fight at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1. According to a source, Harley allegedly threw a glass ashtray at Ortiz-Magro while they were arguing about an ongoing issue.

Us exclusively revealed Ortiz-Magro’s alleged injuries from the incident, including his extremely swollen nose and gashes on his nose and forehead. The MTV personality put his recent bruises and cuts on display while spending time with his family on Sunday.

“#SisterlyLove #FamilyTime #Gemma #Gabby #Jaylene #NatalieWhenSheWants lolol,” he wrote alongside the photo of him bonding with his young siblings.

Another insider told Us that the twosome, who share 9-month-old daughter Ariana, called it quits after the NYE argument.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the insider told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

