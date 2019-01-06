Family is everything. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fit in some time with some of his best girls after his fight with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley on New Year’s Eve — and revealed his facial injuries in the process.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, put his recent bruises, including a gashed nose, on display in a new video on Instagram — but at least the MTV personality seemed to be in good spirits. “#SisterlyLove #FamilyTime #Gemma #Gabby #Jaylene #NatalieWhenSheWants lolol,” he captioned the footage, which also featured his young siblings smiling for the camera.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed photos of Ortiz-Magro post-altercation with Harley, 31, on Friday, January 4. In the snapshots, his lip is split, his nose and forehead both have a laceration and his nose is extremely swollen. He also has a bruise above his eyebrow.

The day before, Us Weekly confirmed that Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report against his ex — they called it quits again following the NYE outing — after she allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him during their dispute. According to a source, the pair got into a fight at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The Famously Single alum hesitated to contact the authorities because “he did not know what would happen to his 9-month-old daughter,” Ariana, whom he shares with Harley. He was concerned that involving the police would lead to officials coming after his child, according to the insider.

Ortiz-Magro capped off the week with a shout-out to the woman of his life. “I miss you monster!” he captioned a sweet photo of his baby girl on Instagram on Friday, January 4. “Daddy loves you more than life itself! #MyHeart #MyWorld #ILoveYou #DaddyWillSeeYouSoon @ariana_sky_magro.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

