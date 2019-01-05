Looking out for Ariana. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro waited to file a police report against ex-girlfriend Jen Harley following an explosive New Year’s Eve confrontation because he feared the estranged couple’s daughter would be taken away from him.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, told police officers that he held off on contacting the authorities because “he did not know what would happen to his 9-month-old daughter.” Ortiz-Magro worried that involving police in the matter would lead to officials coming after Ariana, according to the insider.

Us broke the news on Wednesday, January 2, that the reality star and Harley, 31, split again after their most recent altercation. “Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The insider continued: “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, January 3, that Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report against his ex. Harley allegedly threw an ashtray at the MTV star during a fight at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas in the early hours of Tuesday, January 1, according to a source.

Us shared exclusive photos of the TV personality’s injuries, which included a split lip, gashes on his nose and forehead, and a bruise above his eyebrow.

Ortiz-Magro, who is a “person of interest” in a possible burglary case, shared a sweet photo of Ariana on Instagram amid the drama. “I miss you monster!” he wrote on Friday. “Daddy loves you more than life itself! #MyHeart #MyWorld #ILoveYou #DaddyWillSeeYouSoon.”

