Jenna Bush Hager made an emotional return to the Today show on Thursday, November 30, after longtime anchor Matt Lauer was fired amid allegations of sexual harassment the day before.

“It was hard watching you all yesterday,” Bush Hager said to Today host Hoda Kotb. “When I started here, I remember someone saying, ‘NBC, the Today show, is a family.’ And that feels cliché. That feels like something people just say. But that’s true. So, when something rocks your family, it rocks all of us.”

"When something rocks your family, it rocks all of us." @JennaBushHager on Matt Lauer's dismissal from NBC News. pic.twitter.com/joWL9P9ocv — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) November 30, 2017

As previously reported, Lauer’s former cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Kotb broke the news of Lauer’s termination, and allegations made against him by a colleague, during the opening of the Today show on Wednesday, November 29. Since then, Variety and The New York Times have reported multiple other claims against the former NBC anchor.

“And that includes a man who was a mentor to many of us,” the 36-year-old news correspondent continued, getting visibly emotional. “And the women who are here, too, who are part of that same family, who have come forward and want to feel listened to and feel safe and respected — and they should, and they do. It was hard not to be here yesterday. It’s hard to be here today. I know many of you feel that same way because you’ve woken up with this family. I watched this show before I was on it.”

Bush Hager added, “And I pray, and I know you do too, for mercy for everybody that’s involved in this.”

Lauer spoke out about the claims and apologized in a statement on Thursday.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement to Us Weekly. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job,” he continued. “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

