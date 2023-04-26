High school confessions! Jenna Bush Hager recalled her fears about losing her virginity while sharing a story from her teenage diary with Amy Poehler.

“I had a looking at myself in the mirror and hoping I’d be able to save my virginity post,” Bush Hager, 41, confessed during the Wednesday, April 26, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I was just worried in ninth grade that I wouldn’t have the wherewithal to hold it, you know?”

The former first daughter shrugged her shoulders and broke into laughter as did her coanchor, Hoda Kotb, and Poehler, 51.

The Parks and Recreation alum joked that Bush Hager’s journals “were like, ‘You can do it. You can hold it. Hang in there, you’re so close!'”

The Sisters First coauthor, who has been married to Henry Hager since 2008, poked fun at her younger self, saying teen Jenna was thinking, “What if you’re not able to do it?” However, she didn’t go into any more detail about the “truth” behind when she lost her virginity.

Bush Hager, —who shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3, with her husband, 44 — confessed: “It was an embarrassing post to look back at.”

Poehler, for her part, revealed that there she has “special things in a box that says ‘throw away’” so that after she’s “gone,” her family won’t rummage through it. (The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning producer shares sons Archie, 14, and Abel, 12, with ex-husband Will Arnett.)

The comedian also shared her own embarrassing diary entry from her childhood on the show. “I think a lot of mine is about relationships, and I think a lot of mine is just, you know, the amount of love I gave to a person that was maybe not the right person to give [it to],” Poehler explained.

Bush Hager’s remarks on Wednesday are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories she’s told on air over the years. The Texas native confessed during a November 2022 Today episode that she never wears underwear.

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette,” the Everything Is Beautiful in Its Time author told viewers at the time, defending her preferences. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it.”

She later joked: “I’m sure my mom [Laura Bush] has never been more proud.”

That same month, Bush Hager exclusively told Us Weekly that her “most embarrassing moment[s]” as a TV host are when she “sweat[s] through my shirts and have to have Hoda blow-dry my armpits.”