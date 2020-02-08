Jenna Jameson Drops 10 Pounds After Returning to Keto Diet

Making progress. Jenna Jameson is showing off her new figure after dropping 10 pounds on the keto diet.

The Sugar author, 45, took to Instagram on Friday, February 7, to open up about her new weight loss since making the decision to return to the low-carb, high-fat diet.

“Officially 10 pounds down. My weight loss is definitely going slower since I’m not going balls out on ultra low carb,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in jeans and a T-shirt. “I’m allowing myself to have certain things like, low carb bread, some fruit, and the occasional bowl of seafood tan tan noodle soup 🤫 how is your health journey going #weightlossjourney #ketoweightloss #keto #weightloss #weightlossmotivation.”

The ClubJenna founder previously dished on her new fitness goals in an Instagram post in January. At the time, Jameson wrote that she wanted to lose 30 pounds after gaining 20 pounds during her 2019 break from the keto diet.

“Here’s my jumping off point back into #keto I’m 153 pounds 😖 I went shopping this morning at Trader Joe’s (I’m in LA for a few days) I got my trusty arugula salad, garlic spread, sliced pastrami, Persian cucumbers and zucchini noodles and some grass fed butter,” she explained. “It’s time to take off 30 pounds!”

She went on to explain that she planned to lose the weight through intermittent fasting, a meal-timing schedule that cycles between voluntary fasting and non-fasting.

“I’m slowly edging back into #intermittentfasting but I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything 🤦🏼‍♀️,” she continued. “I’m super excited to show everyone progress pics! How’s everyone else doing on their 2020 goals? By the way, the jeans I’m wearing are my new 2020 cloud jeans and they are built for us curvy ladies, they just went live on my site… just go to the link in my bio! #weightlossjourney #weightloss #ketojourney #weightlossmotivation.”

Jameson decided to forgo her strict diet to live her “best carby life” in December 2019. She told her Instagram followers that the experience made “the weight [come] back fast and furious.”

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” she wrote alongside a full-body shot of herself sitting on a chair. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain, and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

The How to Make Love Like a Porn Star author first tried the keto diet in March 2018 after welcoming her 2-year-old daughter, Batel Lu, with fiancé Lior Bitton in March 2017. Jameson also shares 10-year-old twin sons Jesse and Journey with ex Tito Ortiz.