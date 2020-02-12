Party animals! Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 11, with a star-studded bash including her Friends costar Courteney Cox and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

Cox, 55, and Meyer, 42, were photographed holding hands as they left the venue after partying with the We’re the Millers star. Earlier that day, Cox posted a sweet birthday tribute to her friend.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox captioned a photo via Instagram of herself and Aniston with the Scream actress dressed identically to her pal. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️”

The birthday wishes kept coming in, with Reese Witherspoon sharing a photo of her Morning Show costar via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️” Witherspoon, 43, penned.

Justin Theroux also honored his ex-wife by posting a black-and-white photo of Aniston making a “roar” face and flexing her arms.

“Grabbing 2020 & another year just like —” the 48-year-old Leftovers alum, who split from Aniston in 2017 after two years of marriage, captioned the photo via his Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday B.”

Aniston expressed gratitude later on Tuesday, writing, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes today 11:11 2/11,” before giving a special shout-out to her friends.

“And thank you to my sweet friends for these moving and hilarious birthday wishes,” Aniston wrote. “I LOVE YOU GUYS.”

This is the first year Aniston has been on Instagram for her birthday since joining the social media platform in October 2019. The Horrible Bosses star’s Instagram debut broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers, a title that was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Murder Mystery actress shared her “joyous” vision for the future in Interview magazine’s March 2020 cover story, which was published on the same day as her birthday. Aniston was interviewed by fellow star Sandra Bullock, who asked, “What is it that you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing? Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?”

Aniston replied that she’s looking forward to experiencing the simple moments in life.

“My gut reaction was to say all of the above. It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain,” she explained. “I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”